Digital Rupee Platform For Women Journos

HYDERABAD: Women journalists invited for a Women's Day felicitation by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will also double up as test users for the government's use of the Digital Rupee platform.

A few selected women journalists have been invited to Praja Bhavan for the programme as part of the International Women's Day observances on Sunday. Ahead of the event, the invitees received a message asking them to download and register on the "Digital Rupee Application by Union Bank of India."

The message said the state government plans to send a "token of appreciation" through the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) platform. For this, the government has partnered with Union Bank of India to facilitate the transfer through the Digital Rupee wallet.

Recipients have been asked to activate the wallet at the earliest so the amount can be credited to them. Instructions and a short video guide on downloading and activating the application were also shared with the invitees.

The Digital Rupee, issued by the Reserve Bank of India, is currently being introduced through pilot programmes involving select banks and user groups.

In this case, the small group of invited journalists will receive the appreciation amount through the digital wallet rather than through a conventional bank transfer.