Digital Platforms Empower Youth for Sustainability

Hyderabad: The potential of digital platforms to empower youth in addressing global challenges and advancing sustainable development was the central theme at an event commemorating United Nations Day. Held at Osmania University’s Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Library, the event, ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development’, brought together students, faculty, and academic leaders to discuss the transformative role of digital technologies in today’s world.

Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram said that digital tools could accelerate progress towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing inclusive and innovative solutions. He talked about the importance of empowering young people to harness these technologies responsibly.

Prof. G. Mallesham, dean of development and UGC affairs, explored both the advantages and potential risks of the digital era. He urged students to navigate the digital landscape wisely, using it to shape their careers and contribute positively to society.

Dr Achala Munigal, in-charge librarian and convener, stressed on the importance of educating students about global challenges and encouraging active participation in sustainable development initiatives.

OU also hosted a delegation from the Governors State University (GSU), Illinois, USA, to discuss academic collaborations. The talks included discussions about a future memorandum of understanding (MoU) and plans for faculty and student exchange programmes, joint research projects, and internships.