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Digital Disinformation War: MLA Aadi Srinivas Forced to Debunk Viral Rolex Hoax

Telangana
17 March 2026 7:57 PM IST

The misinformation spread so widely that Srinivas was forced to hold a press conference

Digital Disinformation War: MLA Aadi Srinivas Forced to Debunk Viral Rolex Hoax
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Vemulawada Congress MLA Aadi Srinivas displays his watch to the media during a press conference at the Telangana Assembly, debunking a viral fake news campaign that falsely claimed he was wearing a ₹1 crore Rolex.

Hyderabad: In Telangana, political fake news has become a powerful weapon on social media, with troll networks suspected of operating from overseas to avoid scrutiny. A recent case targeted Vemulawada Congress MLA Aadi Srinivas after a parody account posted a fabricated claim that he wore a ₹1 crore Rolex watch to the Assembly. The doctored graphic went viral across platforms, portraying him as corrupt and extravagant.

The misinformation spread so widely that Srinivas was forced to hold a press conference, where he displayed his actual watch and confirmed it was inexpensive, not a luxury item. The episode highlights how parody accounts and anonymous handles manufacture controversies with impunity, flooding the digital space with falsehoods faster than they can be debunked.

Observers note that the Congress party’s social media wing has been slow to counter such attacks. The incident underscores the growing influence of unchecked fake news in Telangana’s political discourse, where viral fiction often outpaces fact.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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