Differently-abled children get teaching-learning tools

Nizamabad:Teaching-learning materials (TLM) were distributed to differently-abled children at the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction on Friday. Around 200 children with autism and learning disabilities received 151 varieties of educational materials as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The initiative was jointly organised by Coromandel Company Limited and the Icca Foundation, aiming to support the education of children with special needs.

Speaking at the event, Coromandel company’s Hyderabad zonal head, Murali Krishnam Raju, said that the company is committed to supporting communities through training and assistance programmes for women, youth, and children. "As part of our CSR efforts, we are investing in initiatives that contribute to the well-being of society," he said.

He added that teaching materials were supplied to 12 centres under Hyderabad Retail Zone limits to enhance the quality of education for differently-abled children. The collaborative effort between Coromandel and the Icca Foundation aims to create better learning opportunities for children with special needs.

The event was attended by Sneha society secretary S. Siddaiah, Blind School principal Jyothi, differently-abled children's school principal P. Rajeshwari, Coromandel Zonal HR manager Manasa, trainer Mahesh, and other dignitaries.