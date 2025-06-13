DIET Neredmet Invites Applications for Temporary Teaching, Arts Posts

Hyderabad:The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Neredmet, Hyderabad, reopening after a long gap, has invited applications for temporary teaching and non-teaching posts for the upcoming academic year. The openings are in Urdu medium and fine/performing arts disciplines, with vacancies in Social Studies, Urdu language, and Fine or Performing Arts. Applicants must hold a postgraduate degree and an MEd in the relevant subject, while those applying for fine or performing arts must have completed postgraduation in the respective field. The maximum age limit is 65 years.

Selected candidates will be offered a monthly honorarium of `23,400 on a temporary basis. Applications must be submitted in person at the DIET College, Neredmet, by June 19. Candidates must provide copies of academic qualifications and work experience, apart from relevant documents.



Union min. aid sought for budget pvt schools



Hyderabad:The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) has requested the Union ministry of education to allow untrained teachers in budget private schools to undergo professional training through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).



In a letter addressed to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the association pointed out that thousands of unaided schools were struggling to find trained teaching staff, which was forcing them to rely on candidates without formal qualifications. According to the association, this compromised classroom quality and limited learning outcomes.



TRSMA president Madhusudan Sadula said they had put forward a practical solution that would not burden the government financially when the association met the minister last week. " We proposed that these teachers be given a chance to undergo training through NIOS. The government doesn’t have to fund it and this could even generate revenue while helping teachers upskill. Once trained, they can continue working in private institutions,” he said.



“The minister appreciated the suggestion and invited us to Delhi for further discussions with concerned officials. We’re planning the visit between June 26 and 29,” Sadula said.



In addition to training, TRSMA has asked the ministry to help recognised budget private schools access low-interest loans through nationalised banks for basic infrastructure such as furniture, laboratories and skill development centres. They said schools were forced to borrow from NBFCs at high interest rates due to the lack of unsecured loan options from banks. The association has recommended the creation of a government-backed seed fund or collateral mechanism to make these loans accessible.



The letter also raised concerns about regulatory burdens under the Right to Education Act, saying the current rules prioritized infrastructure and compliance over learning outcomes. TRSMA cited the Gujarat State RTE Rules as a more progressive model and called for performance-based recognition.



The association demanded that the Centre press all states to implement Chapter 8 of the National Education Policy 2020, which establishes the state school standards authority to monitor quality and enforce accountability across both government and private institutions.



CSIR-IICT Hosts Workshop on Sustainable Farming



Hyderabad:A workshop on sustainable farming at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) on Thursday drew over 300 farmers, scientists, and entrepreneurs to explore cost-effective alternatives to chemical fertilisers. The event introduced technologies such as pheromone-based pest control and organic manure derived from anaerobic digestion.



Addressing the gathering, agriculture secretary M. Raghunandan Rao called for a drastic cut in fertiliser use, and warned of its long-term damage to soil health. He encouraged farmers to treat agricultural waste as a resource rather than a burden, pointing to biogas as a viable energy source.



CSIR-IICT Director Dr Srinivasa Reddy spoke of the institute’s broader role beyond chemical research and mentioned its work in vaccine adjuvants, biodegradable plastics, and food technology. Among the innovations demonstrated were the Anaerobic Gas Lift Reactor for compressed biogas production, Accelerated Anaerobic Composting for fermented organic manure, and pheromone traps designed to disrupt insect breeding cycles.



Farmers had the chance to witness these technologies in action during field visits and participate in discussions with the scientists behind them. MoUs were exchanged during the programme and World Environment Day awards were presented.