Diesel Misuse Scam Hits GHMC Wing

Hyderabad:An alleged scam in the entomology wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come to light after a staffer accused colleagues of siphoning money meant for fogging operations in the erstwhile Malkajgiri circle.

The staffer, working on an outsourcing basis, produced screenshots of online payments from August 2025 and claimed that diesel allocated for fogging vehicles was being misused. GHMC reportedly provides 84 litres of diesel per vehicle, but only 24 litres were used, with the remainder allegedly sold to petrol bunks. The proceeds were said to be distributed among workers, supervisors and engineers, with kickbacks ranging from ₹5,000 for workers to ₹20,000 for officials.

According to GHMC sources, workers had earlier filed a complaint against supervisors in Prajavani in August 2025, after which a supervisor lodged a counter‑complaint. One supervisor has since been suspended. “The worker who approached the media was also involved, but due to confrontation with colleagues, he went public,” a source said.

Officials added that malathion mixed with diesel is now being supplied for fogging, unlike earlier when raw diesel was given and chemicals mixed later. “Since this change, the nexus has broken,” the source said.