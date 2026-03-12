Dial 1967 for LPG Cylinders, Civil Supplies Issues in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies department has asked the people to dial its toll-free number 1967 if they face any issue related to LPG cylinders, illegal commercial use or other aspects pertaining to civil supplies in the State.

During a crackdown launched on Monday against illegal diversion and pilferage of domestic LPG cylinders, the department has seized 22 domestic cylinders, 25 small cylinders, and multiple gas refilling devices in Warangal, Hanumakonda and Karmanghat.



