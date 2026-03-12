 Top
Dial 1967 for LPG Cylinders, Civil Supplies Issues in Telangana

Telangana
12 March 2026 3:55 PM IST

The department has seized 22 domestic cylinders, 25 small cylinders, and multiple gas refilling devices in Warangal, Hanumakonda and Karmanghat during raids

Tahsildars have become marketing managers to promote gas connections in view of the state government directives to ensure gas connections to every white ration cardholder so as to put an end to the supply of kerosene and convert AP into a smoke-free state by June 8.
Telangana Civil Supplies department has asked the people to dial its toll-free number 1967 if they face any issue related to LPG cylinders, illegal commercial use or other aspects pertaining to civil supplies in the State. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies department has asked the people to dial its toll-free number 1967 if they face any issue related to LPG cylinders, illegal commercial use or other aspects pertaining to civil supplies in the State.

During a crackdown launched on Monday against illegal diversion and pilferage of domestic LPG cylinders, the department has seized 22 domestic cylinders, 25 small cylinders, and multiple gas refilling devices in Warangal, Hanumakonda and Karmanghat.


