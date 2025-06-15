 Top
Dial-112 Operational In Telangana

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Jun 2025 1:43 AM IST

The emergency number has already prevented four major crimes across the state, according to a statement.

Dial-112 is now operational in Telangana—Internet

Hyderabad: The Command and Control Centre has urged the public to utilise the Emergency Response Support System (Dial-112). Introduced by the central government, Dial-112 is now operational in Telangana. The emergency number has already prevented four major crimes across the state, according to a statement.

This system integrates all major emergency services under one umbrella -- Police (100), Fire (101), Ambulance (108), Women Safety (181), Child Protection (1098), and Disaster Management (1077).

