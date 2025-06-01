Dial-112 Becomes First Point Of Contact To Address Distress Calls in Telangana

Hyderabad: Dial-112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) has become a first point of contact in addressing to various distress calls across the State solving 45 cases including foiling 31 suicide bids, according to officials.

The ERSS is a nationwide emergency response system launched by the Central government. It provides a single emergency number – 112 to handle all types of emergencies. Citizens can reach ERSS through voice calls, SMS, emails, the panic SOS button, or the ERSS web portal. The system uses computer-based dispatch technology to improve emergency response and ensure faster help, especially for women in distress.

Accordingly, the Telangana government has adopted a 112 system to replace multiple emergency numbers, covering Police (100), Fire (101), medical (108), women (181) and child safety (1098) and disaster management (1077).

To strengthen this system, the Telangana Emergency Response Support System (TGERSS-Dial-112) has been set up at the TGiCCC building in Banjara Hills to ensure seamless co-ordination between emergency control rooms and police patrol vehicles for quick and effective response.

Since becoming operational from December 5, 2024, the TGERSS — Dial-112 has played a vital role in protecting lives through a series of timely and life-saving interventions during its initial phase.

“In each case, Dial-112 acted as the first point of contact. Upon receiving the call, swiftly alerted the police stations concerned, ensured continuous co-ordination until the situation was resolved. Critical information was relayed promptly, with ongoing follow-up,” said TGiCCC Director VB Kamalasan Reddy

The dedication of Dial-112 officers and their collaboration with local police played a vital role in protecting the lives of citizens and solving the cases. Citizens are requested to use Dial-112 without hesitation in any emergency situation. Every call is treated with utmost urgency, and every life is valued.

He, however, said the TGERSS-Dial-112 would replace the existing emergency numbers gradually.