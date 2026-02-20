Dial-100 Caller Booked For Attacking Cops On Patrol Duty

Hyderabad: A man was booked for allegedly assaulting two on-duty police personnel and damaging a patrol vehicle under the limits of Keesara police station on Wednesday night.

According to a complaint lodged by constable M. Naresh, he and driver Srinivas were on Patrol-1 duty when they received a Dial-100 call at around 10.30 pm from Gugolothu Shankar, who alleged that an omelette vendor near Trinethra Wines had assaulted him. Police said the patrol team reached the spot, but the alleged accused had left by then. When the officers informed Shankar that efforts would be made to trace the person, he allegedly began abusing the constable, the driver and the police department while in an intoxicated state.

When the personnel tried to leave, he obstructed them, threatened them and assaulted both officers, police said. He allegedly spat on them, hit constable Naresh on the head and struck driver Srinivas with a lathi. While being taken to the police station, he also damaged the patrol vehicle’s door handle.

Keesara police registered a case and initiated further legal action.