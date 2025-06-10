Hyderabad: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that during the Narendra Modi government’s 11-year rule, the country had embraced seva (service), good governance, and the welfare of people as the guiding narrative to achieve 'Amrit Kaal'. He emphasised that India had transformed from being part of the ‘Fragile Five’ in 2014 to the world’s fourth-largest economy.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office, Pradhan highlighted stated that capital expenditure had surged from Rs 3 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 12 lakh crore non. This fourfold increase in government spending on long-term assets such as infrastructure projects had created a cascading effect, propelling the economy to a quantum leap and lifting 25 crore people out of poverty.

The Modi government had constructed four crore houses so far, with work underway on an additional two crore nationwide. He also credited the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system for eliminating pilferage and ensuring that funds reach the intended beneficiaries.

Pradhan noted that the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national forces had effectively eliminated the Naxal menace and brought peace to the northeast.

Asked about concerns over the delimitation of Parliament seats and its potential impact on southern states, Pradhan dismissed them as “political ploys by a few politicians.” Reiterating Union home minister Amit Shah’s assurances, he stated that no state would be deprived of its legitimate rights. While the government has announced plans for a caste enumeration along with the general census, no decision had been taken or policies framed on delimitation. He accused some political parties of exploiting the issue for selfish gains.

Highlighting the progress of southern states, Pradhan said the region led in many sectors and had emerged as a hub for global capability centres (GCCs). Hyderabad was rapidly transforming across multiple sectors, Bengaluru had become a start-up hub, and Chennai continued to attract global financial institutions, Pradhan noted.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Pradhan showcased India’s defence advancements, including the deployment of indigenous weapons such as BrahMos and Akash missiles. Defence exports have surged from `1,521 crore in 2016-17 to `23,622 crore in 2024-25. He asserted that India has elevated terrorism to a global issue, leading to the isolation and weakening of terror sponsors worldwide.