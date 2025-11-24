Dharmapur Srinivas’s Services Recalled at Munnuru Kapu Meeting

Nizamabad: TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said on Sunday that former PCC president Dharmapuri Srinivas is his political mentor. He said that, following D. Srinivas’s ideals, the Congress is giving greater importance to Backward Classes (BCs). The newly elected executive committee of the Nizamabad Munnuru Kapu Association held its swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, the TPCC chief said BCs were given priority in the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, recalling that 17 DCC positions in the state were allotted to BCs. He noted that 75 per cent of party posts were allocated to BCs, SCs and STs. He added that the 42 per cent BC reservation introduced by the Congress would remain a historic milestone for the country.

Mahesh Kumar Goud stressed the need for unity among BC communities and urged all BC groups to work together. He said the Congress is committed to the development of the Munnuru Kapu community.

At the programme, Dharmapuri Sanjay was sworn in as the Nizamabad district president of the Munnuru Kapu Association, along with the newly elected executive committee members.