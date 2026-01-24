Dharani Scam: Irregularities Confirmed, Audit Expanded to Entire Telangana

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Congress government would expose every irregularity committed by those who misused loopholes in the previous Dharani portal of the BRS government tenure, and would not spare anyone involved in the encroachment of government land or diversion of registration revenues. He said the forensic audit conducted on a pilot basis in Siddipet and Sircilla districts had revealed serious irregularities and corruption, confirming about the misuse of Dharani portal introduced by the BRS government.

Addressing a meeting with a committee constituted to probe Dharani-related irregularities, the minister said the preliminary findings had made it clear that the portal was exploited in a systematic manner. Revenue secretary Lokesh Kumar, IG, stamps and registrations, Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Additional DGP (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar, and members of the high-level committee were present and were asked to submit a comprehensive report.

The minister announced that after a detailed examination of the pilot audit report in Siddipet and Sircilla, forensic audits would soon be extended to the remaining 31 districts to identify the full scale of irregularities. He stressed that the government was determined to bring out the truth behind every transaction and ensure accountability at all levels.

Srinivas Reddy reviewed the progress of the investigation and questioned the committee members on the role of individuals involved, the extent of manipulation, and whether there were any larger conspiracies behind the misuse of the portal. He also sought clarity on the possible involvement of revenue officials and others who might have facilitated the irregularities.

Criticising opposition leaders, the minister said some were making baseless claims by quoting e-challan registration scam figures ranging from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore without any evidence. He said such statements were misleading the public and undermining the seriousness of the investigation. The government, he added, was committed to presenting verified facts backed by documentary proof.

The minister also announced that licences would be issued to trained surveyors in Khammam district on Sunday, adding to the 4,000 surveyors who had already been licensed in the first phase. With these licensed surveyors, the government planned to conduct a re-survey in 373 villages that currently lacked proper land maps, which would strengthen land records and prevent future disputes.

Gfx

Scam in Dharani

35 lakh transactions had been recorded in Dharani, revenue officials tell minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

4,848 transactions were found to have discrepancies in the initial scrutiny.

In 1,109 documents, payments amounting to nearly Rs 4 crore had not been credited to the government.

Criminal cases registered against 48 persons involved in irregularities across 35 mandals in nine districts.