DGP Writes to All SPs, IPS Officers on Policing

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy has written to officers from the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSPs) to IPS officers, stating that the true strength of the modern police force lay in the fusion of basic policing and technology, combining the human touch with digital intelligence to ensure faster response, better prevention, and greater public trust.

Shivadhar Reddy said: “Every interaction at a police station, every patrol on the street, and every investigation we undertake must reflect our sensitivity and commitment to public welfare. Our mission is not merely to enforce law but to inspire confidence and make citizens feel protected, respected, and heard. Public trust is the real measure of policing.”

The DGP noted that the foundation of effective law enforcement lay in basic policing — visible presence on the ground (“boots on the ground”), community interaction, prompt response, and local intelligence. These fundamentals remain timeless and irreplaceable. Telangana Police stands as a national leader in technology adoption and innovation.

"We must continue to strengthen this edge — through data-driven policing, predictive analytics, enhanced cyber capabilities, and integrated command-and-control systems. Professional excellence begins with continuous learning. Training must not only sharpen operational skills but also build leadership, emotional intelligence, and communication abilities. The welfare of every police officer and their family is my personal priority. A well-supported, healthy, and motivated force is the foundation of an efficient police organization," the DGP said.

Shivadhar Reddy felt that the police must deepen engagement with citizens, resident associations, women’s groups, students, and the media. “Community policing and outreach programmes must continue to be our hallmark — preventing crime, resolving disputes, and building a sense of shared responsibility,” he said.