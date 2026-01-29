DGP Wants MCC Enforced in Telangana Due to Civic Polls

Hyderabad: With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force in view of the municipality and corporation elections in Telangana, Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy has instructed officials to ensure that anyone carrying more than ₹50,000 in cash must provide proper documentation in the poll-bound places.

The DGP said check posts are being set up and flying squads deployed to prevent the distribution of illegal cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies. He asked all license holders to deposit their weapons immediately at their nearest police stations. He recalled that during the recently concluded gram panchayat elections, 1,800 weapons had been surrendered. He went on to order police to take up special searches and eliminate illegal weapons.

Shivadhar Reddy disclosed that old offenders, rowdy-sheeters, and those who have participated in riots during the previous elections are being identified and bound over with financial guarantees.

He said a special election control room has been made operational at the police headquarters in Hyderabad. It is functioning 24/7 and monitoring the ground situation.

The DGP explained that security arrangements are being made in the total of seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities, where elections are scheduled. There are 414 wards within the Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Ramagundam municipal corporations. In the 116 municipalities, 2,582 wards are going to polls.

Shivadhar Reddy said in addition to the local police, Telangana State Special Police (TGSP) and forces from other departments are being deployed for the elections. At least 2,000 personnel from the Excise and Forest departments will also be available for security duty.