DGP suspends 2 DSP cadre officers on graft charges

NIZAMABAD: Two DSP cadre officers on Tuesday were suspended for alleged corruption in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. DGP Jitender issued suspension orders of Nizamabad police commissionerate’s taskforce ACP S. Vishnu Murthy and Kamareddy district crime records bureau DSP G. Madan Lal.

Nizamabad commissioner of police Kalmeshwar Shinganevar also suspended two taskforce constables Ramulu and Sudhakar over alleged corruption charges.

He had ordered an inquiry into the conduct of taskforce ACP S. Vishnu Murthy. Kamareddy DCRB DSP G. Madan Lal also faced corruption and cheating charges and a departmental inquiry had been ordered against him.

Both the officers were attached to the DGP office recently. Upon the receipt of their inquiry reports, DGP Jithender on Tuesday issued their suspension orders.

