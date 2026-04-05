DGP Reviews Traffic, Cybercrime

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the increasing number of pedestrian and two-wheeler fatalities despite awareness slogans such as ‘Pedestrian is king on the road’, Director-General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy on Sunday directed officials to hold extensive awareness programmes under the Arrive Alive campaign from April 13 to 18.

He said that strict action must be taken against wrong-side driving among other violations. Highlighting that individuals aged 42–45 were among the most affected in road mishaps, the DGP noted that many of the victims were family heads and primary earners. He urged motorists to adopt defensive driving practices.

Shivadhar Reddy was speaking at a meeting at the Cyberabad police Commissionerate office that focused on traffic management, rising cybercrimes, and overall law and order. Senior officials presented detailed reports on traffic conditions, crime trends, and cybercrime patterns.

The meeting also reviewed the surge in cybercrimes. The DGP warned that fraudsters are exploiting technology to deceive citizens, advising them to avoid suspicious links, calls, and investment schemes, and to promptly report fraud to improve chances of fund recovery.

Cyberabad police commissioner Dr M. Ramesh outlined the Commissionerate’s expansion across key IT and financial zones, stressing collaboration with NGOs to prevent youth from falling into crime.

Officials reported a rise in offences including frauds, thefts, assaults, and cybercrime. Cybercrime DCP Sai Manohar flagged increasing cases of part-time job frauds, trading scams, phishing, and digital arrest frauds, which have caused heavy financial losses.

Traffic DCP Ranjan Ratan Kumar said initiatives such as awareness drives and in-house repair of breath analysers have improved enforcement and reduced costs.