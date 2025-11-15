DGP Pushes Defensive Driving Message

Hyderabad:Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy on Friday said defensive driving is the most effective way to prevent road accidents and stressed that alertness to surroundings can significantly reduce mishaps.

He was speaking at the launch of ‘Arrive Alive’, a road safety programme aimed at raising awareness among motorists. The DGP expressed deep concern over the scale of the problem, noting that while around 800 people are murdered in Telangana every year, nearly 8,000 die in road accidents. He said the numbers highlight the magnitude of the crisis and the urgent need for behavioural change on the roads.



“Road accidents are a severe problem that everyone must take seriously. We are launching the Arrive Alive programme to create awareness and curb these accidents. This drive will be taken across the entire state. Defensive driving means being conscious of others and your surroundings, not just your own journey,” Shivadhar Reddy said.



Hyderabad commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said the city records about 3,000 accidents and nearly 300 fatalities every year. He said police are intensifying enforcement, forming special teams and taking strict action against violators to bring down accident numbers.



He urged the public to embrace the Arrive Alive message and assist road accident victims whenever possible. “Hyderabad Traffic Police are known nationally for their Green Channel support during organ transport. I appeal to everyone to help accident victims immediately as part of their civic duty,” he said.



NHM to fund insulin pumps in TG

Hyderabad:The government will soon receive National Health Mission (NHM) support to fund insulin pumps for children with Type-1 diabetes, a service currently provided under Aarogyasri, health secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu said at a World Diabetes Day programme held at NIMS.



Speaking at the event organised by the department of endocrinology, Dr Chongthu said the state is working to make holistic and technology-driven diabetes care more accessible. She underlined the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, noting that deaths due to NCDs have increased from 38 per cent two decades ago to 65 per cent today. “The growing disease burden makes it essential for us to prioritise NCDs in health policies and promote healthier lifestyles,” she said.



The programme was inaugurated by Dr Chongthu and NIMS director Prof. Beerappa, who lit the ceremonial lamp. Prof Beerappa said Telangana’s initiative to provide insulin pumps has been transformative for children with Type-1 diabetes. “These pumps ensure better glycaemic control and significantly improve their quality of life,” he said.



Dr Beatrice Ann, head of endocrinology at NIMS, said the programme marked World Diabetes Day with discussions on improving access, advancing technology in care and strengthening government support for young patients.







Drunk watchman found with foot in food meant for hostellers



Hyderabad:A watchman at the Government Polytechnic College hostel in Ismailkhanpet was removed from duty after students found him asleep with his foot inside a vessel of cooked rice. The incident took place on November 12 and a video recorded by the students went viral within hours, drawing shock and anger from parents, former students and others who questioned the supervision standards in government hostels.



Students said they entered the dining hall for dinner and found the watchman lying on the kitchen floor in an inebriated state. His foot was inside the vessel containing rice meant for hostel residents. They tried waking him and alerted the mess contractor, who immediately threw out the rice and prepared fresh food before informing college authorities.



Sangareddy district collector P. Pravinya responded the same night and sought a detailed report. She directed additional collector Chandrasekhar to take immediate action. Principal P. Janaki Devi confirmed in her note that the watchman had consumed alcohol and placed his leg inside the cooked rice. Chandrasekhar said the watchman “was removed from duty immediately” as per the collector’s instructions, and a warning was issued to the mess contractor.



The collector instructed officials to assign a teacher to supervise the hostel daily and told the Principal that students must be served clean and safe food. Officials were asked to ensure strict monitoring of hostel conditions and prevent such incidents from recurring.



Students present at the scene said no one ate the contaminated rice and no complaints of illness were reported. The administration said it is reviewing its supervision of contract workers. Chandrasekhar said the collector’s orders were implemented the same night and added that “hostel monitoring will continue to prevent such lapses”.

Police tighten norms for travel firms

Hyderabad:Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) S. Rashmi Perumal on Friday instructed private travel agents and operators to follow mandatory verification procedures for passengers, especially out-station and international travellers, ensuring valid ID proofs and proper digital and physical records.



The DCP held a meeting with owners and managers of travel agencies operating within the north zone limits and issued guidelines to prevent road mishaps and ensure safety compliance. The objective was to ensure that all travel and tour establishments function in line with statutory regulations, safety norms and provisions of the Telangana State Public Safety Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).



Operators were told to maintain transparency, strengthen passenger verification and ensure that no agency becomes a conduit for illegal activities. They were warned that violations or negligence affecting public safety would attract strict legal action.



The DCP instructed agencies to install CCTV cameras covering booking counters and office premises with mandatory backup, and ensure cameras are installed inside buses for continuous monitoring. Accurate booking records, including journey details, staff information and vehicle deployment logs, must be maintained for inspection whenever required.



Agencies were asked to immediately report suspicious queries, customers or activities to the nearest police station, prevent unauthorised agents from operating under their name and create awareness among customers to avoid online ticket fraud. They were also told to inform local police in advance about special group tours, high-risk movements or emergency travel to ensure proper coordination.



TG expands tourism homestays



Hyderabad:The Telangana government has launched a new initiative to expand high-quality homestay accommodation across district headquarters, rural areas and major tourist destinations. As part of the drive, fully operational homestay rooms will be officially classified as Telangana Tourism Homestay Establishments.



The initiative aims to offer domestic and international travellers clean, comfortable and culturally immersive stays. Tourists will have the chance to live with local families, experience Telangana’s customs and traditions and enjoy authentic regional cuisine.



Under the classification system, homestay owners can apply under two categories — Silver and Gold. The fee for classification or reclassification is `2,000 for Silver and `4,000 for Gold. Payment must be made through a demand draft in favour of the commissioner or director of tourism, government of Telangana.



The tourism department has invited private investors and individual homeowners to apply for homestay classification. Application forms and detailed guidelines are available at the Department of Tourism office and can be downloaded from the official website. Completed applications must be submitted to the director, department of tourism, at Kala Bhavan, Ravindra Bharathi, Saifabad, Hyderabad.