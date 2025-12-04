DGP Opens New Police Buildings in Nirmal

Adilabad: Telangana DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy on Thursday inaugurated newly constructed police buildings equipped with improved facilities for officials and staff at Yellapalli in Nirmal district. He also laid the foundation stone for the camp office of the Superintendent of Police.

Addressing the gathering, Shivadhar Reddy said the Police Department was committed to the welfare of police personnel and their families, adding that the upgraded facilities would enhance the quality of services provided to the public.

He expressed confidence that Nirmal police would become a role model for policing in other districts of the state. Nirmal MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, SP Janaki Sharmila, IGP (P & L) M.D. Ramesh and other senior police officials attended the programme.