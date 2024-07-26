DGP Jitender Urges Regular Monitoring of Dial 100 Efficiency

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender on Friday directed the all superintendents of police and police commissioners to regularly monitor the efficiency of Dial 100 staff in reaching the crime spots on time.

Speaking during a video conference with senior police officials, Dr Jitender discussed enhancing the operational efficiency of Dial 100/112 services.

Dr Jitender underscored the crucial role of the Dial 100/112 service in safeguarding public safety and ensuring swift police response. He stressed the importance of prompt and effective action.

Additional DGPs Mahesh M. Bhagvath and V.V. Srinivasa Rao along with IGPs M. Ramesh and V. Satyanarayana, Hyderabad joint police commissioner Parimala Hana Nutan and senior officers offered suggestions for improving the Dial 100 service.