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DGP Honours Umesh Chandra’s Legacy At SR Nagar

Telangana
30 March 2026 1:19 AM IST

The DGP unveiled a book written by Umesh Chandra

DGP Honours Umesh Chandra’s Legacy At SR Nagar
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Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy, along with former DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, late IPS officer Chadalawada Umesh Chandra’s father C. Venugopala Rao, and others, paid floral tributes to the statue of Umesh Chandra on his 60th birth anniversary at SR Nagar in Hyderabad on Sunday.

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of the 60th birth anniversary of late IPS officer Chadalawada Umesh Chandra, Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy paid floral tributes to his statue at SR Nagar here on Sunday. The bravery and commitment of Chandra in maintaining law and order were remembered during the programme.

The DGP unveiled a book written by Umesh Chandra, noting in his foreword that the officer had rendered distinguished services to the police department with integrity throughout his career. Former DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Umesh Chandra’s father Chadalavada Venugopala Rao and others participated in the event.

The DGP hailed Umesh Chandra’s determination, particularly at a critical time when terrorist activities were high, as proof of his commitment to public safety. He observed that Umesh Chandra’s professional legacy, recognised as that of a mentor to fellow officers and a leader who inspired team spirit, continues to be an inspiration to young officers today. Publishing the book commemorating his dedication, he said, was a true tribute to him.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
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