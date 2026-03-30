DGP Honours Umesh Chandra’s Legacy At SR Nagar

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of the 60th birth anniversary of late IPS officer Chadalawada Umesh Chandra, Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy paid floral tributes to his statue at SR Nagar here on Sunday. The bravery and commitment of Chandra in maintaining law and order were remembered during the programme.

The DGP unveiled a book written by Umesh Chandra, noting in his foreword that the officer had rendered distinguished services to the police department with integrity throughout his career. Former DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Umesh Chandra’s father Chadalavada Venugopala Rao and others participated in the event.

The DGP hailed Umesh Chandra’s determination, particularly at a critical time when terrorist activities were high, as proof of his commitment to public safety. He observed that Umesh Chandra’s professional legacy, recognised as that of a mentor to fellow officers and a leader who inspired team spirit, continues to be an inspiration to young officers today. Publishing the book commemorating his dedication, he said, was a true tribute to him.