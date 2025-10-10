Telangana: DGP Bats for People-centric Policing

Hyderabad: Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy on Thursday directed Telangana police officers to strictly adhere to the “Three F’s and P” system — Fair, Firm, Friendly and Professional policing.

Addressing superintendents of police and senior officers at the DGP office, he said modern policing must remain people-centric and accountable. “Fair policing means upholding justice and impartiality by treating every citizen equally before the law. Firm policing ensures enforcement of the law without fear or favour to maintain peace and order. Friendly policing builds public trust and empathy, while Professional policing reflects competence, integrity, discipline and accountability,” he said.

He emphasised that basic policing must continue to be the operational backbone of the Telangana police — covering beat patrolling, visible policing, surveillance, intelligence gathering, emergency response, crime prevention and detection, public order management and community engagement. Success, he said, should be measured not merely by crime statistics but by public confidence and satisfaction.

The DGP also said integrating basic policing with innovation and artificial intelligence can enhance crime prevention, improve situational awareness, and increase efficiency in investigations and administration. On law and order, he stressed proactive intelligence gathering and a swift, fair, and firm response free from influence.

Cops uproot ganja worth Rs.16 L

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, Adilabad rural police seized 160 ganja plants worth around Rs.16 lakh from the outskirts of Ashodha village on Wednesday. DSP Jeevan Reddy said the accused, identified as Bhujangarao, 20, of Ashodha village, was arrested and sent to remand.

Police teams acted on a tip-off that ganja was being grown secretly among cotton and red gram crops. Acting under the directions of SP Akhil Mahajan, a team led by rural SI V. Vishnuvardhan conducted a search and found the plants concealed within agricultural fields.

The seized plants ranged from three to seven feet in height — six of three feet, 40 of four feet, 107 of five feet, six of six feet, and one of seven feet. A case was registered under Section 8(b) read with 20(b)(I) of the NDPS Act.

DSP Reddy warned that those cultivating ganja will face strict legal action, including denial of government welfare benefits. He added that Adilabad police are committed to maintaining a drug-free district.