DG Shivadhar Reddy To Receive Award For Telangana Police's Swift Passport Verification

Telangana
DC Correspondent
23 Jun 2025 10:45 PM IST

State Intelligence DG Shivadhar Reddy to receive Certificate of Excellence in Delhi as Telangana tops India in passport verification turnaround time.

Telangana Director General B. Shivadhar Reddy to be felicitated for leading India’s most efficient passport verification system through the police-developed VeriFast app. (Image:DC)

The Director General (DG) of State Intelligence B Shivadhar Reddy will be receiving the Certificate of Excellence from the Minister of External Affairs at New Delhi on Tuesday for meritorious service in issuing Passport verification by using Telangana' police VeriFast App.


The Telangana State Police have emerged as the top performer among all state police forces in India in the domain of passport verification by using Telangana’s VeriFast application. This innovative digital solution has dramatically streamlined the passport verification process, ensuring speed, accuracy, transparency, and citizen-centric service delivery.

Telangana Police has once again achieved the fastest average turnaround time (TAT) in passport verification, consistently completing verifications well within the mandated time, and often in less than three working days—a benchmark that sets Telangana apart from most other states.


DC Correspondent
