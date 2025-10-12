DG Highlights Smart Prisons, Legal Aid Gains

Hyderabad:The state’s correctional system is evolving into a technology-driven, reform-oriented model focused on rehabilitation and access to justice, said Telangana director general of prisons and correctional services Dr Soumya Mishra.

Speaking at the national conference, ‘Building Justice Capacity for Tomorrow – Telangana in Dialogue’, jointly organised by the India Justice Report (IJR), Nalsoar University of Law and the Access to Justice for Prisoners (AJP) initiative on Saturday, Dr Mishra said the department’s collaboration with legal and judicial agencies has ensured broader legal aid coverage.



She said that in coordination with the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), free legal aid was extended to 1,045 prisoners in 2024 and 972 in 2025 (until September 30). Jail Adalats have helped expedite justice, with 1,128 cases heard in 2023 leading to the release of 376 inmates, and 1,932 cases in 2024 resulting in 483 releases. In 2025 so far, 1,811 cases have been heard, freeing 460 prisoners.



Dr Mishra said technology lies at the core of the Smart Prisons Initiative, which integrates e-Prisons modules, biometric systems, and digital inmate records. “We are moving towards complete digital connectivity for court proceedings through video conferencing across all prisons,” she said, noting that integration with e-Courts under the ICJS system has enhanced transparency and efficiency.



She credited the combined efforts of the prisons department, judiciary, police, and legal services authorities for Telangana’s strong performance in the India Justice Report. “These synergies have made Telangana a national model for technology-based correctional governance,” she said.



Justice Sam Koshy, executive chairperson of TSLSA, Nayanika Singhal of IJR, Senior Civil Judge Mudigonda Raju and Prof. Vijay Raghavan of TISS attended the conference.

