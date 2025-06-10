DG Armed Forces Reviews Medical Advancements At Military Hospital Secunderabad

Secunderabad: Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), conducted a comprehensive review of military hospital in Secunderabad, underscoring the armed forces’ commitment to delivering world-class healthcare to its personnel, veterans, and their families.

Upon arrival, the DGAFMS was received with full military protocol by the commandant and senior leadership of the hospital. She was formally briefed on recent advancements, including state-of-the-art upgrades in laboratory diagnostics, digital health record systems, critical care infrastructure, and the expansion of specialty services across surgery, orthopedics, and preventive medicine.

During an extensive tour of the hospital, Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin interacted with medical, nursing, and administrative staff, commending their dedication, professionalism, and focus on patient-centric care.

“I am impressed by the high standards of clinical excellence and the spirit of service demonstrated by the team here. The advancements made reflect our shared vision of providing the best possible healthcare to the Armed Forces community,” she stated.

The DGAFMS also emphasized the critical role of military hospitals in supporting both peacetime and operational readiness. She called for ongoing investments in training, technology adoption, and compassionate healthcare delivery to meet the evolving needs of patients.

The visit served as a morale booster for the entire team at Military Hospital Secunderabad, reaffirming the Armed Forces Medical Services’ unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in military healthcare.