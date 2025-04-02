Devout Muslims Continue Fasting for 6 More Days

Hyderabad: Devout Muslims on Tuesday continued their fasting, which they had initiated at the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. Known as Shawwal Roza, this period of fasting starts from the second day of Shawwal, which is the tenth month of Islamic calendar.

While fasting in the month of Ramzan is compulsory, Shawwal Roza lasts for six days and is not a must.

Sajjad Ali, executive officer of Telangana Haj Committee, said, “In the holy month of Ramzan, the faithful have to observe the fasting. The Shawwal Roza is also known as Nafil Roza, where Nafil means voluntary.”

Farooq, a leader from the Muslim community, explained, “Shawwal Roza was observed by Prophet Mohammed. It will be completed on the seventh day of Shawwal, when some people also celebrate. In the six days, all family members participate in charity and other religious recitals.