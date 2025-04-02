 Top
Devout Muslims Continue Fasting for 6 More Days

Telangana
Sanjay Samuel Paul
2 April 2025 1:22 AM IST

Shawwal Roza, a six-day voluntary fast, follows the mandatory fasting of Ramzan.

Rozadaars are praying that the monsoon sets in by then and bring the temperatures down. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: Devout Muslims on Tuesday continued their fasting, which they had initiated at the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. Known as Shawwal Roza, this period of fasting starts from the second day of Shawwal, which is the tenth month of Islamic calendar.

While fasting in the month of Ramzan is compulsory, Shawwal Roza lasts for six days and is not a must.

Sajjad Ali, executive officer of Telangana Haj Committee, said, “In the holy month of Ramzan, the faithful have to observe the fasting. The Shawwal Roza is also known as Nafil Roza, where Nafil means voluntary.”

Farooq, a leader from the Muslim community, explained, “Shawwal Roza was observed by Prophet Mohammed. It will be completed on the seventh day of Shawwal, when some people also celebrate. In the six days, all family members participate in charity and other religious recitals.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
