Devotees visit Tirumala using Telangana recommendation letters

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) facilitated VIP break darshan for 550 to 600 devotees on the first day under Telangana public representatives' recommendation letters.

Expressing gratitude, devotees thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, and other officials for granting them the opportunity to visit the temple.

They also appreciated the TTD authorities for providing darshan and accommodation services.



