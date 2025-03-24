 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Devotees visit Tirumala using Telangana recommendation letters

Telangana
DC Web Desk
24 March 2025 2:01 PM IST

TTD facilitated VIP break darshan for 550 to 600 devotees on the first day under Telangana public representatives' recommendation letters.

Devotees visit Tirumala using Telangana recommendation letters
x
TTD has begun accepting recommendation letters from Telangana representatives.

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) facilitated VIP break darshan for 550 to 600 devotees on the first day under Telangana public representatives' recommendation letters.

Expressing gratitude, devotees thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, and other officials for granting them the opportunity to visit the temple.
They also appreciated the TTD authorities for providing darshan and accommodation services.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ttd 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X