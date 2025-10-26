 Top
Devotees Throng Yadagirigutta Temple For Karthika Masam

Telangana
26 Oct 2025 9:33 PM IST

Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta witnessed a huge rush of devotees on Sunday on the occasion of the auspicious Karthika Masam.

Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple Yadagirigutta (Image:DC)

Nalgonda: The Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta witnessed a huge rush of devotees on Sunday on the occasion of the auspicious Karthika Masam.

Queue lines were packed with devotees from the early morning hours. It took nearly an hour for special darshan and about two hours for general darshan.
The Kalyana Katta and Satyanarayana Swamy Vratha Mandapam also saw a heavy turnout of devotees throughout the day.
Various rituals, including Thiruvaradhana, Bala Bhogam, Nijabhishekam, and Suvarna Pushparchana, were performed to the presiding deity. The Sudarshana Narasimha Homam was also conducted at the temple.
In view of the increased rush, temple authorities made special arrangements to ensure smooth movement and avoid inconvenience to devotees. Additional staff were deployed at parking areas to regulate vehicle flow and assist visitors


P. Srinivas
