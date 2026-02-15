Devotees Throng Shaivite Temples On Maha Shivaratri

NIZAMABAD: Maha Shivaratri was observed with religious fervour across the undivided district on Sunday, with Shaivite temples witnessing heavy footfall from the early hours.

At the Neela Kanteshwara temple in the city, special prayers commenced at dawn. Temple authorities arranged separate queue lines to regulate the rush. Devotees performed Rudrabhishekam, Bilvarchana and night-long worship rituals. MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana, along with his family, offered special prayers.

At the Swayambhu Lingeshwara temple near Nehru Park, special abhishekams and rituals were conducted. The temple committee made arrangements for devotees, and police personnel were deployed to manage the crowds.

Special arrangements were also made at Siddulagutta hill temple in Armoor town for darshan of the Shiva Lingam. Prayers were conducted at the Kukkagutta temple. In Uppuluru village of Kamareddy mandal, devotees offered prayers at the Bala Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, while long queues were reported at the Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Bada Bheemgal of Bheemgal mandal.

At the Bhogeswara temple in Gandhari mandal, devotees queued from the morning for darshan. Special rituals, abhishekams and week-long religious programmes were organised.

In Banswada town, service activities were undertaken on the occasion. Fruits were distributed to devotees along the road leading to the Somalingeshwara temple on the outskirts of Durki.