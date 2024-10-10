Devotees throng Saraswati temples on Moola Star day

Hyderabad: Devotees on Wednesday thronged Saraswati temples across the city to offer prayers as part of the Navaratri celebrations. During the nine-day Navaratri celebrations, goddess Durga is worshipped in a different avatar on each day. On Wednesday, being the day of Moola nakshatram, the goddess was worshipped as Maha Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge.

Since morning, devotees, especially students, visited the Saraswati temples and placed their books, slates, and pens before the goddess to seek her blessings for education and knowledge.

Several parents also introduced their children to writing through the Aksharaabhyasam ritual. Lotus flowers, the favourite of the goddess, were offered in abundance.

Around 10,000 devotees visited Sri Gyana Saraswathi temple in Musheerabad. The day was marked by rituals such as Abhishekham, Homa, and other ceremonies.

Nagabushanam, a resident of Kavadiguda, said that the Aksharabhyasam ritual started at the temple at 8 am itself, where nearly 500 children under the age of five participated.

Madhuri, a flower vendor near the temple, noted, "Lotus flowers are in high demand today as devotees offer them to the goddess. Normally, a lotus costs around Rs 20, but today the price has doubled."

The Bengali community in the city, meanwhile, celebrated Shashti Puja, followed by Pushpanjali and Aarti. The Hyderabad Bengali Samiti, celebrating its 83rd year of Durga Puja at NTR Stadium, Lower Tank Bund, featured a statue of the goddess made entirely of mud from the banks of the Ganga river. Aarohan Cultural Society, representing Bengali families in Hitech City, is also celebrating Durga Puja at PSR Garden at Narsingi.

The six-day grand celebration at Masab Tank, organised by the Bengalee Cultural Association in honour of its 51st year, was inaugurated by Chief Guest Sabyasachi Ghosh, IAS, Special Chief Secretary of the Telangana government.