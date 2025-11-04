Devotees Throng Gaddiannaram Temple for Satyanarayana Vratam

Hyderabad: Thousands of devotees are performing the Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam to mark the auspicious Karthika masam at the Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Gaddiannaram here, which is steadily gained prominence in recent years.

Located in what was once the village of Gaddi Annavaram — now part of Hyderabad — the temple stands as a spiritual counterpart to the famed Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Temple at Annavaram in Kakinada district.

Every day, hundreds of couples participate in the Vratam, but the rush peaks during the Karthika and on Pournami (full-moon) days. According to temple officials, more than 5,000 couples perform the ritual during this period, with all slots for the upcoming Karthika Pournami — falling on Wednesday — already booked.

Temple treasurer Vakalanka Srinivasa Rao said, “The Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam is open to everyone who comes in traditional attire and with devotion in their heart. About five years ago, a family from Kadapa belonging to a different faith expressed interest in performing the ritual. Since then, they have been visiting every Karthika month and participating with immense faith.”

Functioning under the guidance of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, the temple features a three-storey Vrata Mandapam, enabling devotees to perform the ritual in multiple time slots throughout the day, said Devaram Linga Reddy, chairman of the temple committee.

“We performed the Vratam praying for our son’s job. When we returned home, we received an offer letter from a software company in the US. Within a month, his marriage was also fixed. Today, he is well-settled there. We believe it is Lord Satyanarayana’s blessing,” said Madhusudhan Rao from Hanamkonda.

Another devotee, Lalitha from LB Nagar, expressed her gratitude with folded hands. “Here, you can truly feel the divine presence. If one prays sincerely, the Lord fulfills every wish. My family has experienced it time and again,” she said emotionally.