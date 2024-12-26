Devotees Take Part in Yadagirigutta Giri Pradhakshina

Yadadri-Bhongir: More than 2,000 devotees took part in the “Giri Pradhakshina” at the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple on Thursday, celebrating the birth star “Swathi Nakshtram” of Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Alair MLA Bheerla Ilaiah officially launched the Giri Pradhakshina at the Vaikunta Dwaram shrine located down the hill. A large number of devotees chanted “Namo Narasimaiah” while undertaking the pilgrimage.

Temple priests also performed the Ashithara Shatha Ghatabhishekam to honour the presiding deity.