 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Devotees Take Part in Yadagirigutta Giri Pradhakshina

Telangana
DC Correspondent
26 Dec 2024 8:23 PM IST
Devotees Take Part in Yadagirigutta Giri Pradhakshina
x
Devotees take part in the “Giri Pradhakshina” at the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple on Thursday. (Image By Arrangement)

Yadadri-Bhongir: More than 2,000 devotees took part in the “Giri Pradhakshina” at the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple on Thursday, celebrating the birth star “Swathi Nakshtram” of Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Alair MLA Bheerla Ilaiah officially launched the Giri Pradhakshina at the Vaikunta Dwaram shrine located down the hill. A large number of devotees chanted “Namo Narasimaiah” while undertaking the pilgrimage.

Temple priests also performed the Ashithara Shatha Ghatabhishekam to honour the presiding deity.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple Giri Pradhakshina Congress Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy 
India Southern States Karnataka Yadgir 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick