Devotees Seek Spl Trains to Halt at Basar

Basar, Nizamabad: Devotees and passengers have urged railway authorities to ensure that all trains, including special services, halt at Basar railway station, the gateway to India's only ancient temple of the Goddess Gnana Saraswati. Currently located on the Secunderabad-Manmad route, Basar station plays a vital role for devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and beyond, as well as for locals commuting to Telangana’s only IIIT.

The issue arises as several long-distance and special trains bypass Basar, forcing travellers to alight at Nizamabad or Dharmabad — stations 32 km and 20 km away, respectively. This has led to significant inconvenience, especially during peak periods such as the Aksharabyasam ceremonies and examinations when families visit the temple round the clock.

Passengers, including Upender, a Central government employee from Tarnaka, have voiced their frustration to media, urging local MPs and MLAs to intervene. “Railway officials have ignored the importance of Basar station despite its cultural and educational significance,” he said.

In response to growing public pressure, a South Central Railway official confirmed that the issue has been raised and that proposals will be submitted to higher authorities to review train halts at Basar. The final decision will depend on adjustments in timing and commercial evaluations.

32 km: Nizamabad-Basar distance

14 km: Dharmabad-Basar distance

