Devotees Seek Rayalaseema Train Facility From Bodhan

Nizamabad: BJP state executive committee member Medapati Prakash Reddy on Tuesday said efforts were under way to extend the Rayalaseema Express facility to Bodhan town for the convenience of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) devotees travelling to Tirupati.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Prakash Reddy said representations had been made to railway officials seeking permission for passengers to board the Rayalaseema Express from Bodhan. At present, the train operates daily between Nizamabad and Tirupati but is brought to Bodhan only for maintenance purposes without allowing passenger travel, he said.

As a result, devotees from Bodhan and surrounding areas are forced to travel by road to Nizamabad to board the train to Tirupati, causing inconvenience. He said the matter had been brought to the notice of Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, who responded positively and took up the issue with railway authorities.

Prakash Reddy said devotees not only from Telangana but also from neighbouring Maharashtra travel to Bodhan to access Tirupati-bound trains. He added that South Central Railway already operates services from Bodhan to Hyderabad and that extending the Rayalaseema Express halt at Bodhan was feasible. He also said a railway underbridge would be constructed soon to facilitate smoother train movement.

The BJP leader further said the Central government had sanctioned Rs 18.07 crore for the development of Bodhan town, which would be utilised for improving drainage, roads and drinking water facilities.

Commenting on the municipal elections, Prakash Reddy said the BJP was contesting 22 wards in Bodhan and expressed confidence that the party would play a key role in the town’s development.