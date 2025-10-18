Devotees Protest 2-Year Delay in Karimnagar TTD Temple Construction

Warangal: Devotees in Karimnagar have urged the state government to immediately resume construction of the long-stalled Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple project at Ankapuri Colony. They said political differences should not hinder the spiritual initiative. Led by local residents D. Ramu, Latha, and Sindhura, devotees protested on Saturday at the temple site by offering prayers and breaking coconuts, appealing for work to begin.

Ramu said the project, taken up by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at a cost of ₹20 crore on 10 acres of land, has been at a complete standstill. The Bhoomi Puja was performed on May 3, 2024, by then TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy in the presence of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, former MP B. Vinod Kumar, and former minister Gangula Kamalakar. However, construction never began, and even the foundation work remains pending.

The issue has been brought to the notice of the district collector and municipal commissioner, with requests to forward the appeal to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, TTD authorities, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to ensure that the long-awaited temple project finally commences.

Ramu urged officials to make the temple’s construction a priority and transform the long-promised spiritual center in Karimnagar from plan to reality.