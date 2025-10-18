 Top
Devotees Protest 2-Year Delay in Karimnagar TTD Temple Construction

18 Oct 2025 7:47 PM IST

However, construction never began, and even the foundation work remains pending.

Devotees, led by Ankapuri Colony residents D. Ramu, Latha, and Sindhura, offer prayers and break coconuts in protest at the temple site, urging authorities to resume the long-stalled Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple construction in Karimnagar on Saturday. (DC)

Warangal: Devotees in Karimnagar have urged the state government to immediately resume construction of the long-stalled Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple project at Ankapuri Colony. They said political differences should not hinder the spiritual initiative. Led by local residents D. Ramu, Latha, and Sindhura, devotees protested on Saturday at the temple site by offering prayers and breaking coconuts, appealing for work to begin.

Ramu said the project, taken up by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at a cost of ₹20 crore on 10 acres of land, has been at a complete standstill. The Bhoomi Puja was performed on May 3, 2024, by then TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy in the presence of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, former MP B. Vinod Kumar, and former minister Gangula Kamalakar. However, construction never began, and even the foundation work remains pending.

The issue has been brought to the notice of the district collector and municipal commissioner, with requests to forward the appeal to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, TTD authorities, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to ensure that the long-awaited temple project finally commences.

Ramu urged officials to make the temple’s construction a priority and transform the long-promised spiritual center in Karimnagar from plan to reality.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

