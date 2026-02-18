Devotee’s Murder Solved By CCTV, Forensic Trail

Hyderabad: The IV additional district and sessions judge, Medchal-Malkajgiri, at Kushaiguda has sentenced temple priest Anumala Murali Krishna alias Kittu to life imprisonment for the murder of Gorthy Uma Devi, 57, at Sri Swayambhu Siddi Vinayaka Temple in April 2022. The court said the priest was guilty under Sections 302, 392 and 201 IPC for murder, robbery and destruction of evidence.

According to the judgment, Uma Devi went to the temple on April 18, 2022, and did not return home. Her husband, Venkat Narayana Murthy, lodged a missing complaint that night. He told the court that when he went to the temple, the priest claimed she had already left, though her footwear was outside. He said he saw the priest washing blood inside the sanctum, and when questioned, the priest replied that a stray dog had dragged in a dead cat.

Police said Uma Devi’s decomposed body was found two days later in bushes near the temple. Investigators told the court that CCTV footage showed her entering the temple but not leaving. Witnesses said she was last seen speaking to the priest. The priest’s mobile tower location placed him at the temple at the time.

The prosecution said blood samples were collected from the temple drain and the crime scene, and a hair strand was recovered inside the temple. An iron rod used in the temple was seized as the murder weapon. Forensic experts told the court that the cause of death was head injury.

Investigators said the priest was in financial distress and observed the victim wearing gold ornaments. He lured her into the sanctum on the pretext of performing a special pooja for her son’s marriage, asked her to kneel and close her eyes, and struck her repeatedly with the iron rod. He concealed the body in a blue plastic drum and removed her jewellery.

Police said he later sold the ornaments for ₹3.6 lakh, cleared debts, and bought gold bangles for his wife. He was arrested on April 22, 2022, and confessed during interrogation.

The court said the chain of circumstantial evidence, including CCTV footage, last seen testimony, recovery of the drum and weapon, blood samples, mobile tower location, stolen jewellery and forensic findings, proved his guilt beyond doubt. It concluded that the accused attempted to destroy evidence and mislead investigators, but scientific and circumstantial proof established his involvement, leading to conviction.