Devotees Line Up For Miracles At Rudraram’s Ganesh Gadda Temple

Hyderabad: Just like the Chilkur Balaji temple, the famed Ganesh Gadda temple at Rudraram village in Patancheru mandal follows a unique tradition of devotees circumambulating around the deity, seeking the fulfilment of their wishes.

The temple’s origins date back nearly two centuries. The story begins with Shiva Rama Bhattu, a devout follower from Karnataka, who paused his pilgrimage to Tirumala on the auspicious day of Sankashta Hara Chaturthi.

Amid the Rudraram forests, he created an idol of Lord Ganesh from kumkuma, offering his prayers before resuming his journey. Over time, the idol was lost, until one day, the pious Makham Das, guided by a divine vision, rediscovered it and was inspired to establish a temple at that very spot — thus giving birth to Ganesh Gadda’s enduring spiritual tradition.

The vermillion-hued Ganesh idol faces south, adorned by an ornate Makara Torana, with a smaller Ganapati figure beside it. The temple preserves a unique practice: devotees perform eleven pradakshinas (circumambulations) to make a wish, and, once it is fulfilled — believed to be within forty-one days — they return to complete 108 pradakshinas in gratitude. This age-old vow-keeping tradition mirrors the famed practices at Chilkur, making it a cherished ritual among the faithful.

Visitors often share stories of hope and fulfilment.

Atma Ram, an educationist from Humnabad in Karnataka and a frequent pilgrim, says, “Lord Ganesha is not just a remover of obstacles for me. Each pradakshina is a prayer in motion; my heartfelt wishes have indeed found their answer here.”

Satyavathi, a devotee from Zaheerabad, explains, “There is a unique peace and vitality here. Faith at this temple is not about witnessing miracles, but feeling them within.”

Temple volunteer Uma Maheshwar Rao underscores the sacredness of Sankashta Hara Chaturthi at Ganesh Gadda. “Thousands come not only for ritual, but for reassurance and strength. We see lives transformed every month,” he says.

With thrice-daily rituals, special ceremonies on every Sankashta Hara Chaturthi, and grand Vinayaka Chavithi festivities, the temple continues to inspire. Located just 40 km from Hyderabad and well-connected by bus, Rudraram’s Ganesh Gadda temple remains a haven where journeys of hope begin — and end — in peace.