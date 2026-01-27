Devotees from Hyderabad Set Out for Medaram Jathara

Hyderabad: A large number of devotees from Hyderabad headed to Medaram to participate in the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jathara starting from tomorrow.

After performing special puja at their residences, the devotees headed to Medaram mostly in mini buses, vans and cars. Carrying grocery items and snacks, the families enthusiastically commenced their journey from their residence.

Before beginning their journey, the families performed puja to the vehicles in which they were travelling and requested the God to ensure a hassle-free darshan of the deities in Medaram.