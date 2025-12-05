Devotees Flock to Dharmapuri’s Temple for Relief from Ill-Health

Hyderabad: The ancient temple of Yama Dharma Raja, situated adjacent to the renowned Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Dharmapuri, witnessed an extraordinary influx of devotees on Korala Pournami, a sacred full-moon day believed to remove illness, misfortune and the fear of untimely death.

The temple, one of the very few shrines in India, dedicated to the lord of dharma and death, remained vibrant from the early hours as priests performed elaborate rituals.

Korala Pournami observed on December 4 and 5 is considered highly auspicious. According to scriptures, Yama opens his symbolic “claws” — signifying heightened vulnerability to disease and accidents — from Kartika Pournami to Margashirsha Pournami.

Worshipping Lord Yama on Korala Pournami, therefore, is believed to shield devotees from Apamrutyu dosha (untimely death) and grant mental and physical well-being.

Special Yama Pooja was performed at the shrine, where devotees offered prayers before the deity’s image, lit lamps with castor oil. Traditional offerings including ‘minapa garelu’ and ‘kudumulu’, followed by the customary Kala Bhairava Pooja, in which a portion of the offerings were placed as food for dogs, symbolising the fierce guardian deity’s blessings.

Many pilgrims expressed deep emotion after participating in the rituals. “I felt an unusual calm settle within me. We come here on every Korala Pournami,” said S. Rajitha, a devotee from Karimnagar. “For the first time in months, my health fears seem lighter,” said another devotee, K. Venkatesh. “The belief that Yama himself protects us gives immense confidence.” Venkatesh said.

With its striking location on the banks of the Godavari and its unique dedication to Yama Dharma Raja, the Dharmapuri temple continues to draw thousands who seek spiritual reassurance, hoping to free themselves from the burdens of fear, illness, and unseen karmic afflictions.