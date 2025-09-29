Devotees Flock To Basar Saraswati Temple On Moola Nakshatram

ADILABAD: A large number of devotees thronged the Basar Saraswati Temple on Monday on the occasion of Moola Nakshatram of Goddess Saraswati. They had darshan of the goddess and performed the ritual of Aksharabhyasam (initiation into learning) for their children on the auspicious day. Devotees consider Moola Nakshatram as the Janma Nakshatram (birth star) of the goddess.

However, police did not allow devotees to go to the Pushkara ghats to take a holy dip in the Godavari, as the river was flowing dangerously high with floodwaters, which even entered one side of the temple premises. Barricades were set up to prevent people from reaching the river, and police maintained strict surveillance over the movement of devotees.

Despite the restrictions, devotees performed Abhishekam, Archana, and Aksharabhyasam from as early as 3 am Police also evacuated devotees from private lodges and temple accommodation facilities to ensure safety and prevent untoward incidents. Standing crops around Basar were submerged due to the floodwaters, with heavy inflows continuing from upstream Maharashtra following incessant rains.

Devotees arrived not only from Telangana but also from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to offer prayers at the temple on this special occasion. Locals noted that they were witnessing floods of such intensity in the Godavari for the first time since 1983.