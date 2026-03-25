Devotees Face Hardship Due To Poor Roads, Drainage At Ellanthakunta Temple

KARIMNAGAR: Thousands of pilgrims visiting the historic Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Ellanthakunta mandal are facing severe hardship due to poor roads and drainage issues, even as the annual Brahmotsavams commenced on Wednesday.

Despite the temple’s reputation as ‘Abhinava Bhadradri’, the main approach road from Sirisedu village is in a dilapidated condition, riddled with potholes, causing inconvenience to motorists.

The situation is further aggravated by a damaged drainage system, with sewage water overflowing onto the main road. Devotees travelling from Hyderabad and neighbouring districts are forced to pass through unhygienic conditions to reach the shrine.

Pilgrims and locals alleged that while temple authorities are focused on festival arrangements, basic infrastructure such as road maintenance and parking facilities has been neglected.

A devotee, Shyam Sunder from Godavarikhani, said the condition of the surroundings was disappointing and added that traffic congestion has worsened due to the lack of parking space and damaged roads, especially with the upcoming Kalyanam.

Villagers and motorists have demanded immediate temporary repairs and urged the state government and the endowments department to intervene and address the issues.