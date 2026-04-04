Devotee Rush Pushes Wait to 2 Hours at Yadagirigutta Temple

Nalgonda: A heavy rush of devotees was witnessed at the Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple on Saturday, with waiting time for general darshan extending up to two hours, while special darshan took about one hour. Temple authorities attributed the surge to the weekend, with large numbers of devotees arriving from early morning and forming long queues. Crowding was also reported at prasadam counters on the hill shrine.

In view of rising summer temperatures, authorities said arrangements had been made to reduce inconvenience. Shade nets were installed across the premises, particularly along the mada veedulu, and additional drinking water facilities were provided.