Devi Nava Rathri utsavams begins a Yadadri

Yadadri-Bhongir: The nine-day Sri Devi Navaratri celebrations started with traditional rituals at the Sri Parvathavardhini Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple on Yadadri Hill on Thursday. The festivities began with a Vigneshwara puja and Raksha Bandhan ceremony, performed by the temple priests.

Amid chants of Vedic mantras, the Akhanda Deeparadhana was held. While Rudra Homam is a regular part of temple rituals, it will be suspended during the Navaratri celebrations, which will continue until October 12.