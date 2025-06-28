 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Devender Reddy Appointed to Future City Planning Role

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 Jun 2025 11:42 AM IST

DTCP head given additional charge as urban planning director for Future City Development Authority

Devender Reddy Appointed to Future City Planning Role
x
Devender Reddy’s appointment signals progress on Telangana’s Future City master plan, with more inductions expected soon.

Director of town and country planning (DTCP) S. Devender Reddy has been given additional responsibilities as the additional director of urban planning for the Future City Development Authority. The appointment was made through orders issued by Ilambarithi, secretary, metropolitan area and urban development department.

Sources said more appointments to the Future City Authority are likely in July. Senior officers from GHMC and HMDA, experienced in planning and infrastructure, may be inducted to boost the project. Officials are working on the Future City master plan and laying the foundation for key development projects.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Devender Telangana CM Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X