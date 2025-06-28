Devender Reddy Appointed to Future City Planning Role

Director of town and country planning (DTCP) S. Devender Reddy has been given additional responsibilities as the additional director of urban planning for the Future City Development Authority. The appointment was made through orders issued by Ilambarithi, secretary, metropolitan area and urban development department.

Sources said more appointments to the Future City Authority are likely in July. Senior officers from GHMC and HMDA, experienced in planning and infrastructure, may be inducted to boost the project. Officials are working on the Future City master plan and laying the foundation for key development projects.



