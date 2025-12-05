Devarakonda Gears Up For CM Revanth’s Visit On Dec. 6

NALGONDA: Arrangements have been completed for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to Devarakonda in Nalgonda district on December 6.

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for CC roads, the development of the Government Junior College and a municipal park in Devarakonda. He will also address a meeting as part of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu.

District collector Ila Tripathi and police superintendent Sharat Chandra Pawar reviewed the arrangements in Devarakonda ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.

A special helipad has been set up on Sheripally Road at Kodad for the Chief Minister’s arrival.

The district police have made elaborate security arrangements for the visit.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that BC unions are planning a protest in Devarakonda on the same day over the alleged kidnapping of the husband of a sarpanch candidate from Yellammagudem, a case that has sparked widespread attention in the state.