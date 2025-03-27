Devannapet Pump House Motor Switched on to Alleviate Water Crisis

Warangal: Officials from the engineering and irrigation department switched on the motor at the Devannapet Pump House, the third phase of the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme in Dharmasagar Mandal, Hanamkonda district. The motor was activated at 3.30 am on Thursday, channelling Godavari River water into the Dharmasagar Reservoir to alleviate the irrigation water shortage in the Jangaon district.

The government had urgently planned to use one of the three installed motors to deliver much-needed relief to drought-hit fields, particularly in the Station Ghanpur and Palakurthy constituencies, where over 60,000 acres of crops were suffering from water scarcity.

Previously, technical glitches had delayed the motor’s operation. For nearly 10 days, engineers and irrigation officials, along with experts from the Austrian company Andritz and local specialists, worked tirelessly at the pump house to resolve valve and electrical issues that hindered earlier attempts to switch on the motor.

The project, which involves transferring water through a 49.06-km tunnel from the Godavari River to the Dharmasagar Reservoir, had seen only one of its two previously installed motors functioning properly.