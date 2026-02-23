Devadula Waters to Reach Husnabad on Priority: Uttam

Karimnagar: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said the state government is taking steps to resolve legal and administrative issues related to the Gouravelli Project in the erstwhile Karimnagar district to expedite its completion.

Speaking after a review meeting at the Secretariat in Hyderabad, the minister said the government was committed to completing the project to meet the irrigation needs of the region.

The meeting was attended by transport minister and Husnabad MLA Ponnam Prabhakar, collectors of Siddipet, Karimnagar and Hanamkonda districts, and senior irrigation officials.

Discussions focused on resolving legal issues, speeding up land acquisition and completing pending civil works.

The minister said an environmental matter concerning the project is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court later this week. “We have discussed the legal strategies with the Advocate General and are optimistic about overcoming the judicial bottlenecks,” he said, expressing confidence that a favourable order would enable uninterrupted execution of works.

On land acquisition, which has delayed the project, he said necessary funds would be released immediately. He noted that Ponnam Prabhakar had been raising the issue of expediting the project in view of its importance to the Husnabad constituency. He also stated that pending works to draw Devadula project waters to Husnabad would be taken up on priority.

The minister reiterated that strengthening irrigation facilities in the northern districts remains a priority for the government. Officials were directed to ensure that once legal clearances are secured, there are no financial or logistical delays in completing the project.