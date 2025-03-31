Devadula Lift Irrigation Halted After Big Tunnel Leak

Warangal: The third phase of the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme was abruptly halted following a major water leak in a newly constructed tunnel near the Dharmasagar Reservoir. The leak, occurring just 200 metres before the water delivery system, resulted in a massive outflow from the Devannapet pump house, flooding nearby agricultural fields and severely damaging rice crops.

Farmers quickly alerted local reservoir staff upon noticing the leakage. The staff then notified higher authorities, prompting an immediate shutdown of the water supply. Engineers were dispatched to assess the situation and confirmed the severity of the leak, though an exact timeline for repairs remains uncertain. Authorities have indicated that the contracting agency responsible for the tunnel's construction will manage the necessary repairs.

The incident has delivered a major setback for farmers nearing the final stages of their crop cycle. The leak is also of grave concern for the Bhagiratha water supply project, which provides drinking water to Warangal city and 270 surrounding villages. Damage to the pipeline track connected to the Bhagiratha system has raised alarms over potential disruptions in the water supply.

Local officials assured that the situation will be closely monitored in the coming days, but the unexpected disruption has caused significant distress among farmers and residents who depend on the irrigation system and water supply for their livelihoods.