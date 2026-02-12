Detailed Probe into Attempts to Cause Miscarriage to Woman Needed: TGHRC

Hyderabad: Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has said that a thorough enquiry into the alleged attempts to cause miscarriage to the complainant’s wife without her consent was required. It called for a report from Nagarkurnool district Superintendent of Police, by February 26.

The complainant Mahesh, a resident of Shivareddy Colony in Jeedimetla, said that he fell in love with one Bhagya and got married on January 30, 2026, at Yadagirigutta temple. Stating that his wife is four-months pregnant, he alleged that her father and brother-in-law, who are against their marriage, were attempting to abort her pregnancy at a hospital near Kalwakurthy Town in Nagarkurnool district.

The complainant also stated that his wife made certain attempts to do away with her life, when the said persons attempted to forcibly abort her pregnancy. Though he tried to lodge a complaint with the police, no FIR has been registered.

The complainant requested the Commission to direct the concerned to produce his wife before it and to initiate action against the police for their alleged negligence. As seen from the submissions made by the complainant, the matter appears to be grave and serious in nature.

Abortion carried out against the will and consent of a woman is strictly prohibited under law. Any person who attempts to cause or causes a miscarriage without the woman's free and voluntary consent is liable for serious penal consequences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Commission said.

It further stated that such forcible termination of pregnancy constitutes a criminal offence and may result in imprisonment and other legal punishment, as prescribed by law.

“The Sub Divisional Police Officer, Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool district and the Station House Officer, Vangur police station, are hereby recommended to attend the grievance of the complainant forthwith and take remedial measures, in accordance with law. Further, the Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurnool district, is required to monitor the same,” the Commission said.

It said the matter requires a thorough enquiry with regard to the alleged attempts to cause miscarriage to the wife of the complainant without her consent etc. It called for a report from the Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurnool by February 26.