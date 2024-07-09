Despite Saritha’s Vow To Defeat Me, I Won: DK Aruna.

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mahbubnagar, D.K. Aruna, Tuesday said she won from her constituency despite attempts by the BRS ZP chairperson, Saritha, to defeat her. She asserted that her efforts over the last 20 years in the constituency had ensured her victory.

Addressing a rally after her maiden visit to Gadwal, she said, "The medical college in Gadwal was opened with an eye on elections despite not having any permissions from the MCI (Medical Council of India).

“Saritha had vowed to defeat me but could not succeed owing to my grassroots connections. What has the BRS MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy done to Gadwal in past 10 years and what will he do by joining the Congress now?," he asked.

The MLA should ensure that housing sites, houses and ration cards which were not given by the BRS regime are given to people. He should see that Nettampadu project is completed and ensure development of the constituency, she said.